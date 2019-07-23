Protecting yourself and your home from lightning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’ve seen it happen most recently at a middle school in Hillsborough County and also in Manatee County where a lightning strike caused fire to a home. “It could do major damage. The worst damage it can do is that a direct strike from a lightning bolt can burn your house down,” said Dave Marvel, C.E.O. of Piece of Mind Home Inspections in Lakewood Ranch.
He has been offering preventative measures for homeowners the last 25 years. He says throughout the years, he’s seen some extensive damage. “Imagine electricity that is 100 to a thousand times more powerful than any voltage coming to your house," said Marvel.
According to the National Weather Service, lightning can carry an electrical current that’s deadly up to 100 feet from where the bolt strikes. And although the best place to be is indoors, Marvel bearing witness first hand what a lightning strike can do while inside your home. “It actually took out our well pump which is 300 feet into the ground. To me its pretty scary especially when it hits your driveway and comes out your shower wall. It can be life threatening.”
Bottom line, says Marvel, the best way to protect your home from lightning is using ground rods or surge arresters. Also making sure to conduct regular maintenance on your breaker panels. “Electricity creates heat and cooling. You’ve got contraction expansion and screws loosen up on the wires causing wires to overheat and also corrosion of wires. If you get hit by lightning, that is going to be a point that makes it even worse,” explained Marvel.
If you are indoors, avoid contact with anything electrical, move away from windows and avoid taking a shower or doing laundry until 30 minutes after the storm.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.