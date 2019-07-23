16 people arrested for retail theft in Sarasota County, 3 charged with Child Neglect

On Mon. July 10, 2019, Lingard and Struble allegedly stole $600 in merchandise from Dillard’s located in the University of Town Center. Deputies say both women ran from the scene pushing an infant in a stroller. Deputies say witnesses saw they get into a car driven by Fuentes. When SCSO stopped the vehicle they found an infant and toddler in the backseat without a seatbelt or safety restraints on.