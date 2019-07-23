16 people arrested for retail theft in Sarasota County, 3 charged with Child Neglect

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a five day operation, Sarasota County deputies arrested 16 people for retail theft.
In 2013, deputies and local retail stores teamed up to reduce retail theft, with a focus in Sarasota, Venice and South Tamiami Trial. According to the release from SCSO, an arrest made with three people stuck out the most.
On Mon. July 10, 2019, Lingard and Struble allegedly stole $600 in merchandise from Dillard’s located in the University of Town Center. Deputies say both women ran from the scene pushing an infant in a stroller. Deputies say witnesses saw they get into a car driven by Fuentes. When SCSO stopped the vehicle they found an infant and toddler in the backseat without a seatbelt or safety restraints on.
Deputies said the release, the children were unharmed. After this incident, the merchandise was returned to the store, but all three suspects were charged with Child Neglect.
“These retail operations are part of our intelligence-led policing model,” said Sheriff Tom Knight in the release. “Based on crime analysis, we can look at hotspots and deploy resources during these maintenance-type initiatives. Our goal was to not only assist local businesses but also to send a message to criminals that retail crime will not be tolerated in this community.”
- Amanda Pep of North Port, is charged with one count of Petit Theft.
- Sylvester Bruggeman of Sarasota, is charged with one count of Petit Theft.
- Ashley De Fouw of Sarasota, is charged with one count of Petit Theft.
- Erin Mahoney of Venice, is charged with Petit Theft, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Amanda Wessel of Venice, is charged with two counts of Violation of Probation.
- Richard Deemer, of Venice, is charged with Possession of Marijuana and Driving While License Suspended.
- Osmel Fuentes of Bradenton, is charged with Fleeing to Elude, Grand Theft, Resisting Retail Merchant and two counts of Child Neglect.
- Danielle Lingard of Bradenton, is charged with Grand Theft, Resisting Retail Merchant and two counts of Child Neglect.
- Emily Struble of Bradenton, is charged with Grand Theft, Resisting Retail Merchant and two counts of Child Neglect.
- Sean Vickers of Clearwater, is charged with one count of Driving While License Suspended.
- Cecelia Sliker of Venice, is charged with one count of Petit Theft.
- Philip Lagana of Sarasota, is charged with Petit Theft, Possession of Rock Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- William Gates of Weekiawachee, is charged with Grand Theft, Driving While License Suspended and Felon in Possession of a Concealed Weapon.
- Gary Gwinn of Gulfport, is charged with two counts of Drug Possession, three counts of Unlawful Possession of Personal Identification, one count of Grand Theft and one count of Providing False Identification.
- Matthew Gwinn of Gulfport, is charged with one count of Grand Theft.
- Jesse Greene of Sarasota, is charged with Petit Theft and Resisting Retail Merchant.
This operation utilized the Tactical, Intelligence, and Crime Analysis Units. To date, retail theft operations have resulted in more than 230 arrests
