Morning showers possible along the coast as the winds shift due to a cold front

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong cold front will make its way down all the way to the N. Florida cooling things down across much of the eastern U.S. after a very hot weekend.
It’s a bit unusual to get a strong cold front this far south in late July. This front will also be responsible for picking up tropical depression #3 and absorbing it on Wednesday as it moves north through the W. Atlantic.
The front will also bump the ridge of high pressure down to our south which will cause our winds to switch around to a SW to W direction throughout the day. This will bring a chance for a few showers along the coast during the morning and early afternoon and then those storms will push inland during the mid to late afternoon toward the East Coast.
Look for partly cloudy skies otherwise with highs in the upper 80′s near the coast and around 90 inland. Winds will be out of the W to SW at 5-10 mph.
This kind of pattern will persist through Thursday and then we will start to transition back to typical afternoon and evening storms moving in from the east and southeast back toward the coast beginning on Friday and staying through the weekend.
