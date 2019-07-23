First Alert Weather: The Suncoast will see a few wet days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is a transition day to a new weather pattern. Previously our winds have been consistent out of the southeast. Now we will see that same dependable wind direction but shifting to the west. The west flow will combine with an approaching front that stalls in north Florida to funnel moisture into the Suncoast. This will favor morning showers near the coast with a shift in focus during the second half of the day to inland areas. Thunderstorms are possible, even in the morning hours and some storms could produce heavy rains over the next two days. A new tropical depression that may become a tropical storm will stay off the Atlantic coast but help to establish the west wind.