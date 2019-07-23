Deputies: Wanted man arrested after giving police his brother’s name who also has warrants issued for an arrest

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 26-year-old Bradenton man who had warrants issued for his arrest was taken into custody on Saturday, but he gave police someone else’s identification who also was a wanted man when they made contact with him.
Deputies say that Jacob Hisel was walking along U.S. 41 North and heading south on the side of the road when they spotted him. Deputies made a legal stop to prevent Hisel and anyone else from being ran over by a vehicle.
Deputies say that he told them that he was going to his house and when they asked him for an ID, he didn’t have one. So, Hisel told deputies his name was Nathan Hisel, his 23-year-old brother.
Nathan’s name was entered into the FCIC/NCIC and returned with a warrant from the city of Bradenton. Hisel was arrested and once he was transported to the county jail he was fingerprinted as Nathan Hisel.
A fingerprint was obtained where the man’s actual identity was revealed as Jacob Hisel. He had two warrants out of Manatee County for dealing stolen property and uttering forged instrument.
