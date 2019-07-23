Construction continues on two roundabouts along U.S. 41

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Construction continues on two roundabouts on U.S. 41 in Sarasota. One is located at 10th Street and the other is at 14th Street.
A FDOT representative said the roundabouts are being built to help slow down traffic along the roadway. The project will also widen U.S. 41 between the roundabouts. Bike lanes and sidewalks will be added in as well.
The Vice President of The Sarasota Lawn Bowling Club, Michael Griffin, said although he thinks roundabouts improve safety, having construction go on right next to their facility for the past two years has impacted the club.
"It is disturbing in that the game is meant to be a quite, relaxing game. So the noise interrupts that. But, at the same time we also understand that they have to make the noise in order to complete the construction. So we're tolerating it like everybody else. But we'll be glad when it's over for sure," Griffin said.
The project costs a total of $12.6 million and it’s set to be complete by spring of 2020.
