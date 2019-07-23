Blue-green algae concerns for residents of housing and boating community in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The canals of The Inlets housing and boating community in Bradenton is looking green. Blue-green algae blooms have changed these normally clear waterways off the Manatee River. Ann Lee has lived here for around 17 years. She’s noticed a big difference.
“This is very, very dark for us and we’ve been very, very concerned about it,” said Lee.
Results from recent water samples taken from the canals shows this algae is not toxic and it is not causing an odor, but health officials are warning residents to be extra careful.
“We’re asking them to take caution, avoid swimming, don’t drink any of the water, keep their pets, family and livestock out of the water, don’t eat any shell fish that comes from the water,” said Thomas Larkin, Environmental Manager for the Florida Department of Health Manatee County.
Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection will continue testing the water. Experts say heavy rains over the last week has started to flush away this algae. Blue green algae are types of bacteria. It’s not known when it will be completely gone but for residents it can’t come soon enough.
“It’s very disappointing, you come here for some reason and when things change it’s really kind of disturbing,” said Lee.
For more information on the status of algae in your area you can log onto tps://floridadep.gov/dear/algal-bloom/content/algal-bloom-sampling-results or to report algae you can log onto https://floridadep.gov/dear/algal-bloom or call 1-855-305-3903.
