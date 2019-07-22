Washington Post investigation reveals significant opioid use on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An investigation by the Washington Post reveals for the first time the path of every single pain pill sold in the country.
Journalists tapped into the database, maintained by the Drug Enforcement Administration, that tracks all opioid sales from manufacturer to pharmacies.
The numbers they found are startling.
For Sarasota County, the data shows more than 129 million prescription pain pills were supplied from 2006 to 2012. This breaks down to 49 pills per person, per year.
According to the Washington Post, the pharmacy that received the highest number of Oxycodone and Hydrocodone is Sarasota Pharmacy Services, also known as Bee Ridge Pharmacy.
The 6 million pills that were distributed to this family-owned business beat out two Walgreens in the area.
They declined to do an interview with ABC7 on camera.
Manatee County follows closely behind Sarasota in numbers with 117 million prescription pain pills.
Both are in the top 15 for the highest supplies of prescription pain pills in 2006 to 2012 for all of Florida.
A Washington Post map also shows starting in 2006, opioid use took over the country, increasing in volume from 8.4 billion in 2006 to 12.6 billion in 2012.
To see the full report and find the county you live in, click here for The Washington Post’s article.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.