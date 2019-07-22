VIDEO: Volunteer group in Venice remove 947 pounds of trash in North Jetty

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Sunday, one volunteer group removed over 900 pounds of trash in North Jetty located in Venice.
The Suncoast Reef Rovers SCUBA club of Venice coordinated above the water with kayakers, snorkelers, Sarasota Bay Watch volunteers, Venice Police, Sarasota County Marine Patrol Units, and Sea Tow. Divers removed 947 pounds of trash including rope, cast nets, crab traps, a manhole cover and fishing tackle.
"Divers are able to use their unique skills to provide a safer environment for marine life to flourish in and to help keep our community clean both above and below the water,” Ken Lackmann club’s Underwater Cleanup Coordinator Ken Lackmann.
The club said they’ve been doing underwater environmental cleanups in the Venice area for the past 20 years and conduct annual cleanups at the North and South jetties and the Venice fishing pier. In addition to their regular cleanups, the club recently conducted two cleanups of the Venice mooring field in Robert’s Bay removing more than 13,000 pounds of trash and debris.
Courtesy: James Fenn
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.