Three killed, three injured when Ford F350 rolls in Glades County crash

Three killed, three injured when Ford F350 rolls in Glades County crash
Three people were killed late Sunday night when a Ford F350 rolled, ejecting the driver and four passengers. (Source: Florida Highway Patrol)
By ABC7 Staff | July 22, 2019 at 9:50 AM EDT - Updated July 22 at 10:01 AM

GLADES COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people were killed late Sunday night when a Ford F350 rolled, ejecting the driver and five passengers.

It happened just before 11pm on Sunday along US 27 near SR 78 in Glades County. Florida Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Charlie Ford of Moorehaven, FL was driving north when he went off the road, hit a street sign and then overturned.

Ford and his five passengers, none of whom were wearing seatbelts according to FHP, were ejected from the truck. Ford was killed, as was 25-year-old Dustin Chapman and 19-year-old Easton Moss, both of Moorehaven.

Three other passengers, 20-year-old Olivia Everett, 25-year-old Ashley Wright and 21-year-old Savannah Jo Devine, all of Moorehaven, suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.