Three killed, three injured when Ford F350 rolls in Glades County crash

GLADES COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people were killed late Sunday night when a Ford F350 rolled, ejecting the driver and five passengers.
It happened just before 11pm on Sunday along US 27 near SR 78 in Glades County. Florida Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Charlie Ford of Moorehaven, FL was driving north when he went off the road, hit a street sign and then overturned.
Ford and his five passengers, none of whom were wearing seatbelts according to FHP, were ejected from the truck. Ford was killed, as was 25-year-old Dustin Chapman and 19-year-old Easton Moss, both of Moorehaven.
Three other passengers, 20-year-old Olivia Everett, 25-year-old Ashley Wright and 21-year-old Savannah Jo Devine, all of Moorehaven, suffered minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.