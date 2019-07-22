Police: No citations or warnings have been given out for texting and driving in the city of Sarasota since new law passed

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Yes, you read the headline correctly!
Sarasota Police say no citations or warnings have been given out for texting and driving in Sarasota since the new law passed. But here are new statistics between July 15 and July 21st regarding 226 citations and 148 warnings for other violations given by SPD. Take a look below:
“Regarding citations or warnings for texting and driving since July 1st, none have been given out. Also, our Traffic Unit is planning to continue their Southern Shield efforts through Labor Day," said SPD Public Information Officer Genevieve Judge.
