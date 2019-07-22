Palmetto school principal resigns amidst controversy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lincoln Memorial Academy’s principal, founder and CEO Eddie Hundley is resigning from the school amid controversy surrounding the school’s finances.
This comes just two days before Manatee County School District and Lincoln Memorial were supposed to have a plan in place to put the school back on track.
That plan was demanded by the Florida Department of Education.
News of Hundley’s resignation was met Monday with sadness.
The parking lot was full of cars Monday afternoon as staff and employees were all on campus looking for answers about their school’s future.
"It’s sad because he had the vision for our kids to be great and now it’s taken from him, says employee Sharon Lily.
Hundley’s resignation comes just two days before a plan to right the school’s finances was due to the Florida Department of Education.
According to the Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran , the school is operating at a financial deficit of more than $700,000.
This in addition to owing the teacher’s pension fund another $60,000.
Earlier this year, Hundley’s teaching license was revoked for 5 years by the State of Florida after he recommended a teacher for another job, while that teacher was under suspicion for sexual misconduct.
Despite all the controversy and Hundley’s resignation, staff are backing him.
“It’s so sad because Mr. Hundley, he loved the kids and his whole focus was making sure these kids have the best and excel to greatness”, says Lily.
Several parents and staff saying they learned about the resignation through emails and phone calls.
“I received an email, it really hurt my heart”, says Lily.
