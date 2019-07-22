Money saving Monday: The cost of quitting cable

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -After conducting a poll on Facebook, we found that 69% of people who answered said they ditched cable and moved to using streaming services instead. Many people commented that they used multiple streaming services and they did so to save money.
Looking at cable costs around The Suncoast, people can expect to pay anywhere from about $35 to $110 a month for cable. Prices vary depending on the provider and how many channels the package they purchase includes.
Live TV streaming services are an alternative to cable. These services offer channels that you would get with cable and allow you to watch shows in real time.
Some popular live TV streaming services include:
- Sling TV: $25 -$40 per month
-Playstation Vue: $45 - $80 per month
-Directv’s streaming service: $50 - $135 per month
-YouTube TV: $50 per month
Video streaming services offer TV shows and movies.
Some popular video streaming services include:
-Netflix: $9-$16 per month
-Amazon Prime: $13 per month
-HULU: $6-$12 per month
-HBO Now: $15 per month
People who are considering the switch from cable to a streaming service should take into account that they will need a smart TV or a streaming device like a Fire TV Stick or a Roku TV stick to watch.
A trick to still get local stations and sports, is to purchase a HD antenna to use for your TV. Antennas usually costs under $40.
Switching from cable to a streaming service could save a person money, but the more streaming services they use, the more the cost becomes similar to cable.
