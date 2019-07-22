Manatee County Animal Services overcrowded with 159 dogs and 197 cats! Help!

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - If you are reading this on social media, we need you to share it.
We would like loving, caring and qualified people to consider adopting an animal from the Manatee County Animal Services. Over the weekend, MCAS told us they had 16 adoptions, which is a pretty good number. But they need a little bit more.
Currently, they are still at 159 dogs and 197 cats – unfortunately, their total hasn’t gone down much due to the high number of intakes on a daily basis. On a positive note, they’ve had some increased interest in volunteering and fostering.
Want to adopt? Visit: Manatee County Animal Services or call (941) 748-4501.
