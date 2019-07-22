Fake Filters? Companies falsely claim to have prestigious water safety certification

This archive photo shows the Flint Water Plant tower. After living in Flint, April Cook-Hawkins gave advice to anyone who's concerned about water quality: “I would say trust your instinct. If something is going with your children or yourself, if you’re getting rashes, if something is going on with your hair and it’s falling out, trust it. Go to the doctor. Don’t just trust what people say. Because at the end of the day you’ve got to know. You’ve just got to know.” (Source: WJRT)