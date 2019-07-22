Deputies: Suspect wanted after grabbing money out of cashier’s drawer at Circle K in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a man who allegedly robbed two gas stations in the area.
Deputies say yesterday around 2:25 p.m. the unidentified suspect walked into Circle K on 904 30 Ave E. and approached the checkout line. Deputies say as the cashier opened the cash register drawer, the suspect reached over and started grabbing cash. Deputies say the cashier tried to stop him, but couldn’t.
During the incident, the suspect grabbed the arm of the cashier. But no reports of injuries were made. The suspect left the store and was last seen heading south on 9th St E. in Bradenton.
On Sunday, July 14, 2019 MCSO also believe the suspect robbed the Circle K at 2413 US 301 N in Ellenton. The suspect is wanted for Strong Arm Robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.
