Buchanan welcomes Good ‘and anyone else’ into race for Congress

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast area Congressman Vern Buchanan says he welcomes State Representative Margaret Good as an opponent in next year’s race in the 16th District.
“I welcome Margaret to the race and anyone else who wants to get in. A thoughtful discussion of the issues is always important for democracy,” Buchanan said in a statement released this morning through his District Director via text.
Rep. Good is midway through her first full-term after winning a special election earlier in 2018 over Buchanan’s son, James, who later won state office in a different district.
U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan was first elected in 2006.
ABC 7 called Good’s district office and left a message early this morning but she has yet to respond. In a press release, Good said in part, “I’m running for Congress to serve the people of Florida, and we must look beyond three-word slogans."
Good is the first person to declare on the Democratic side. Election day is 16 months away.
