Body found in Venice behind a gas station on a bench

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body was found behind a gas station on a bench Monday morning in Venice.
The Venice Police Department released a statement on Facebook saying the incident happened on 610 S Tamiami Trl on the Island of Venice at the Corner Store.
Police say a resident called to report finding a deceased man at a table behind the business. VPD says they are in the early stages of the investigation, but at the moment there is no threat to the public.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.