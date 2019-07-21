Roadway improvements underway on 60th Avenue East in Ellenton

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Improvements at a busy road in Manatee County are underway. That road is 60th Avenue East in Ellenton from U.S. 301 to the outlet mall’s entrance. This is one of the many anticipated transportation projects.
“It’s really really jammed,” said Crystal Nieves.
Crystal Nieves works at AAA Discount Liquors for the past nine months, and says getting to work is a hassle.
“Cars are going in and out like crazy. It’s really packed,” she said.
Her job is located along 60th Avenue East, near the Ellenton Outlet Mall, a road that’s planned to go under construction under Manatee County’s Capital Improvement Program.
This $6 million project comes from the county’s new half-cent sales tax. This project will widen the road into six lanes with intersection improvements at Factory Shops Boulevard and at Mendoza Road. County officials also told us that there’ll be improvements on pedestrian and bike lanes, as well as street lighting.
“I think it will be helpful, there will be less traffic, less buildup, and I think it will bring more people to the stores,” said Aly Keysor.
On Sunday, hundreds of cars drove to the Ellenton Outlet Mall. ABC7 asked some shoppers what they thought about this upcoming project.
“There wasn’t a lot of traffic standstill or anything like that. We got here pretty good,” said Alejandra Gonzalez.
Meanwhile, locals like Nieves say this project is needed.
“It would be better. The streets are really small, it’s like car accidents happen, and I think it would be better for the community,” said Nieves.
County officials told us that construction is still a few years out.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.