Pedestrian seriously injured after checking on a woman involved in a crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - Yesterday, a pedestrian was seriously injured after checking on a woman involved in a crash in Manatee County.
Around 5:19 p.m. the incident occurred on US 301 and 30th Avenue East. According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Yesenia Crespo of Parrish, was driving a 2011 Honda Accord. FHP says Crespo was involved in a crash with a GMC Sonoma before the pedestrian was hit.
FHP says Crespo’s car was in the middle of the right lane of US 301 northbound after her car was disabled due to the crash. After seeing Crespo is distress, FHP says Nilsa C. Torres, 32 of Palmetto walked up to the driver and began talking to her on the left side of her car to see if she was okay.
As Crespo and Torres were talking, another car headed northbound on US 301 in the right lane driven by Berk Alagoz, 27 of Palmetto crashed into Crespo. Alagoz was driving a 2004 Dodge Truck with another passenger in the car who received minor injuries.
The crash caused Crespo’s car to push into Torres and she was thrown into the grass, according to the FHP. FHP says Toress was sent to Blake Medical Hospital with serious injuries.
Crespo was sent to Manatee Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Alagoz did not receive any injuries.
FHP says the crash is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.