Be careful! 8 people injured by lightning strike on Clearwater Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man in his 40′s struck by lightning suffered cardiac arrest and is in critical condition, according to reports.
It’s reported, eight people were injured by a lightning strike on Clearwater Beach this afternoon. The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. near Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill, located at 7 Rockaway Street.
One person is suffering life-threading injuries after being directly stuck by lightning on the beach, according to WTSP. One person also suffered burns, according to the Clearwater Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Marvin Pettingill. Chief Pettingill said the rest are stable or refused transport.
“When you hear the roar get indoors. A storm may be miles away, but lightning could still strike you,” Chief Pettingill said in a text message to ABC7.
