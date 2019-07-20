Scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible over the weekend some strong

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - No big changes over the weekend with plenty of sunshine during the morning then increasing cloudiness later in the day with a pretty good chance for late day storms.
Some of the storms could be deal breakers if you have an late afternoon barbecue planned. Just as we saw on Friday some of the storms could turn severe as well for a short period of time.
We will see a low pressure and weak frontal system over the S.E. bring a change by Tuesday of next week. What is going to happen is that high pressure will get bumped to the south and east which will tend to bring SW winds over our area during the morning and afternoon. This will bring a chance for morning showers and isolated thunderstorms along the coast and then the focus shifts to inland areas later in they day pushing toward the E. coast.
So Saturday expect mostly sunny skies with scattered late day storms with a high around 91 and a heat index near 102. The rain chance is at 40%. Winds will be light out of the SE to start the day and then switch around to the SW by noon as the sea breeze kicks in. The sea breeze wind will be SW at 10 mph.
Saturday night a few evening storms then partly cloudy overnight with a low in the mid 70s.
Sunday we can expect a repeat of Saturday’s weather with only some minor changes.
Monday the rain chance lessens to 30% for late day storms and then Tuesday will be a transition day with a few scattered storms along the coast in the morning and then almost anywhere during the afternoon. The good thing on Tuesday is that the rain chance will stay rather low at 30%.
Have a great weekend.
