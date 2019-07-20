SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Ringling Redskins are making a comeback.
The youth football program is trying to get back to its glory days. With new leadership and help from local businesses, they’ve refurbished all of the buildings, bought new equipment for the kids, and are ready to get the ball rolling for the upcoming season.
“We’re trying to reclaim our territory,” Aaron Bellamy, President of Sarasota Ringling Redskins said. “We never lost it but we’re trying to rebuilt, we’re trying to reload but it’s all we can do to keep our community in focus and give our children to be better off in the future.”
The Ringling Redskins has been around since the 1960s and they have a track record for producing greatness. Several players throughout the years have gone on to play for the NFL. Most notably, Marlon Mack, who currently plays for the Indianapolis Colts and two other young men who were drafted into the league this year.
