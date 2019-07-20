Huge victory for Conservation Foundation, 543-acre Murphy Marsh preserved and protected from development in East Manatee County

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - A huge victory for the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast. 543-acres in Myakka City preserved forever.
“I’m so happy that we’ve protected Murphy Marsh...I can’t tell you how happy I am,” said Lee Amos, Land Steward for the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast.
Preserving these hundreds of acres along the Myakka River Watershed Region was years in the works for the foundation. It protects this prime piece of property in East Manatee County from development and connects it to more than 2300 acres that has already been conserved.
“It will be permanently protected,” said Amos. “And the Natural Resources Conservation Service through their wetlands reserve program has funding where they will restore the property, remove the exotic invasive plants return the natural hydrology to the property.”
Conservation officials say preserving this land is important because it protects water quality, protects marshes which absorbs floodwaters and it allows wildlife to roam freely. Mike Daugherty has lived in Myakka City next to Murphy Marsh for 19 years. He’s thrilled that this land is now preserved.
“It makes it really nice because you got privacy, they can’t build on the thing," said Daugherty. "It’s nice and quiet out here and it really helps us knowing that they can’t really build a road through there and put subdivisions on it.”
The appraised value was 1.3 million dollars but the owners of the land sold it at a reduced price. It was purchased through the generosity of donors.
“It’s really exciting because Conservation Foundation saves land forever in perpetuity," said Lee Ann Rodriguez, Director of Philanthropy for the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast. "And to be able to do this in an area where the ecosystem was so fragmented and to have this huge win with our supporters and partners where this piece of land now allows for so much more moving forward.”
For more information on the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, you can log onto https://conservationfoundation.com/.
