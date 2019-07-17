A Typical Summer Time Forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -High pressure is sitting on top of us, bringing about south easterly winds which will bring fair to partly cloudy skies for us during the morning and scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. We can expect this pattern over the weekend to continue. For us, the morning sunshine will help to get our temperatures up to the low 90′s with a “feels Like” temperature of 101. The only way we will cool off is with the chance of showers and the possibility of a thunderstorm later today. We should see the rain begin east of I-75 moving towards the coastline. With the seabreeze meeting the easterly winds and setting up a clash zone east of I-75 with pockets of heavy rain developing as the storms move towards the coast. We expect things to calm down by about 8 pm and leave us with mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the upper 70′s. It would be a good idea to keep an umbrella handy this afternoon.