Study shows kids are more likely to gain weight during summer months

“If they’re at home with the sugary beverages, that’s a whole lot of calories, usually with nothing in it that nourishes their body. So I try to get people to move towards water, maybe a sugar free flavored water, or something in that neighborhood. But also sports drinks. A lot of kids will drink sports drinks even though a lot of kids are not out and actually sweating. So they don’t actually need it, kids need a lot of water,” Harren said.