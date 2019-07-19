Sarasota man sentenced to prison for child pornography

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man was sentenced on Thursday for 40 counts of child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography. But prosecutors are not happy with the length of his jail term.
On April 25, David Goesel entered an open plea before Judge Stephen Walker. Prosecutors say under the minimum sentencing guidelines, Goesel should have been sentenced to 45 years in prison and prosecutors were seeking that penalty.
Prosecutors say a digital forensic expert found Goesel had uploaded an image of child porn to Chatstep and that the image was later found on multiple devices, starting back in 2008. Prosecutors say they presented evidence of chats where Goesel detailed in explicit terms his interest in the sexual abuse of children.
Goesel’s attorneys presented testimony from a psychologist about Goesel and his actions. Prosecutors say although on cross examination, the psychologist admitted he had not seen Goesel’s chats, the judge took the psychologist’s testimony into consideration.
Judge Walker sentenced Goesel to 18 years in prison, followed by 15 years of sex offender probation. Goesel will also be required to register as a sex offender.
