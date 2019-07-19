Sarasota couple arrested for allegedly abusing 13-year-old boy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Outside a home on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Sarasota, neighbors say things seemed normal. Inside, detectives say it was another story. 41-year-old Frank McKay and his girlfriend 38-year-old Adecia Johnson arrested for child abuse.
“We learned that there was a 13-year-old juvenile child who was being restrained using zip ties that was attached to a piece of plywood,” said Kaitlyn Perez, Spokesperson for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was also forced to sleep without a mattress or any linens and the only food he was given each day was a salad, a banana and two bottles of water. They say this was going on for at least the last few weeks. Zip ties were found at McKay’s home, Johnson’s home and the restaurant where McKay was running a late night crab business.
“We learned through the investigation that the reason he was being restrained was because he was stealing food, the child was hungry,” said Perez.
Owners of the restaurant where McKay worked out of tell us they never suspected anything. One neighbor we talked with says she’s in shock.
“It’s sad how people discipline their children in their own way, obviously that was too far in my opinion," said the neighbor. "You never know what’s going on with your neighbors.”
The sheriff’s office says the boy is healthy and doing okay. Neighbors say the boy is McKay’s son but the sheriff’s office has yet to confirm that information. Other children who were in the house weren’t affected. McKay and Johnson face a total of six felonies. The couple is being charged with aggravated child abuse and false imprisonment. They remain in the Sarasota County jail without bond. Authorities are continuing with their investigation.
