Police searching for suspect in attempted murder case

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are searching for a male suspect in an attempted murder case in Bradenton.
There were two suspects involved and police have identified both of them. One of the males, 23-year-old Apolino Aguilar, of Bradenton, has been taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and home invasion robbery. He is currently being held without bond at the Manatee County Jail.
They are still in search of Gerardo Aguilar and a warrant for attempted murder has been issued for his arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who knows of his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.
Police responded to an incident on Thursday at approximately 2:17 p.m. in the 2200 block of 6th Avenue East in the Manatee Trailer Park after receiving a call about a man needing medical attention for unknown injuries.
Officers and paramedics found the victim, a 37-year-old Bradenton man with two gunshot wounds. The man was transported to the Blake Trauma Unit where he underwent surgery. He is currently stable, but remains in critical condition.
Anyone with information on this case should call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9308 or email the information here. There is also a cash reward of up to $3,000 available for anyone who helps bring Gerardo to justice and everyone can remain anonymous.
