Police investigating traffic crash that happened on Friday morning involving a police motorcycle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have opened back up on U.S. 301 and Ringling Boulevard in Sarasota following a traffic crash from earlier that involved a vehicle and a police motorcycle.
Police said that the motorcycle is one from the Police Motor unit of the Sarasota Police Department. The crash happened just before 10:15 a.m.
Law enforcement said the driver of the vehicle was cooperative during the process and the police officer involved was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are now saying that the preliminary crash investigation shows a vehicle hit the back of a Sarasota Police motorcycle at the intersection.
The case remains under further investigation.
