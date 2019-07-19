Police investigating traffic crash that happened on Friday morning involving a police motorcycle

By ABC7 Staff | July 19, 2019 at 10:55 AM EDT - Updated July 19 at 12:02 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have opened back up on U.S. 301 and Ringling Boulevard in Sarasota following a traffic crash from earlier that involved a vehicle and a police motorcycle.

Police said that the motorcycle is one from the Police Motor unit of the Sarasota Police Department. The crash happened just before 10:15 a.m.

Law enforcement said the driver of the vehicle was cooperative during the process and the police officer involved was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are now saying that the preliminary crash investigation shows a vehicle hit the back of a Sarasota Police motorcycle at the intersection.

The case remains under further investigation.

