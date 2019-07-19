Panhandler arrested for pulling a knife on a business woman

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have arrested a woman who was panhandling and pulled a knife on a business woman.
According to deputies, 27-year-old Katherine Collins was panhandling outside of the Subway on Thursday located in the 3500 block of 1st Street East when the victim, Tamara Dubois-Martin made contact with her in an attempt to have her leave the property.
Deputies says that Dubois-Martin told them that she walked outside to tell Collins to leave the front of the store. Collins proceeded to pull a knife out of her belongings and pointed it at Dubois-Martin and said that she would mess her up.
Dubois-Martin then walked back inside and call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, but as as she was walking back in Collins pushed the door in her face and then walked off.
Law enforcement arrived on the scene and found Collins at the Mira Lagos apartment complex where they say she was walking the main road and heading east toward 5th Street East. She was detained and her belongings were searched and the knife was found.
A show-up was completed and Dubois-Martin immediately told deputies “that’s her.” She was asked how sure she was in her own words and she responded with “I’m definitely sure” and “absolutely sure.” Collins was placed into police custody and taken to Port Manatee.
It was a pocket knife inside of a black denim bag that had a wooden carving on the side with the label that said “Texas Greg." A purple sequin bag with a palstic container inside was also found in the denim bag.
During the search, there were three additional little baggies found inside of the container and one of the baggies contained a white powdery substance that weighed .01 grams. There were also four loaded needles found in the container.
While at D1, two presumptive tests were completed to identify the substances and the tests revealed that the substance was methamphetamine and weighed approximately 0.1 grams after testing was completed. A test kit was used to test the liquids in the syringes and the testing revealed that this was also methamphetamine and the liquid weighed in at approximately 10 grams after testing.
Collins has been charged with a felony of possessing a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.