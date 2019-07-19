Opening to North Port’s Aquatic Center is delayed

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Aquatic Center was supposed to open this summer, with pools, water slides and a lazy river. But now it won’t be open for the kids in South Sarasota County to enjoy before school starts back.
And North Port resident Mary Jane Hayes was looking forward to the grand opening of the new water park which was supposed to be this month. “It’s been disappointing,” said Hayes.
It was disappointing for Hayes, but the right thing to do according to the park’s outreach coordinator. “So we really want to make sure that when this facility is up and running, not only do we pass the inspections and it’s safe for everybody, but its also fully functional and all of our staff that we’ve hired are all trained in case there is an emergency,” said Laura Ansel, North Port Aquatic Center’s outreach coordinator.
She says the park will provide opportunities for the community to come together and enjoy water activities. But for the sake of public safety, she’s not rushing things at the end just to make that July deadline.
There has not been an opening date set as of yet, but those inspections are set for August. And once those inspections are complete, they will be able to set a date.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.