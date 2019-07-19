Multiple families in Bradenton temporarily without their homes after a fire that happened on Thursday evening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In Manatee County, three families are temporarily out of their home, after fire damaged an apartment in Bradenton.
The fire broke out in a unit at “Springs at Palma Sola Apartment Homes” on 66th Street West around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday evening.
Everyone was able to get out safely, but unfortunately a dog suffered smoke inhalation and firefighters were unable to revive it. It took firefighters about an hour and a half to put the fire out.
It caused around $50,000 in damage, but no word yet on how it started.
Families in three units are displaced and getting help.
