Meters are free on Main St. for 10 minutes, but not St. Armands

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The roll out continues for paid parking on Main Street in downtown Sarasota. After starting last week in the judicial area, city parking officials are now moving west on Main Street. They’ve gotten as far as Orange Avenue and expect to get the rest of the way to Gulfstream Avenue next week.
For drivers who want to run in and out of a store to drop something off or pick something up, they can register their license plate and get a free 10-minute grace period. However the same offer does not exist on St. Armands Circle.
“St. Armands doesn’t have that at this point in time. It might be something we look at in the future. But for downtown, we know it is something that is very important. Works differently out there (on St. Armands). It’s more tourist-driven. People are out there for a few hours,” said Parking Director Mark Lyons.
The city last tried paid parking on Main Street in 2011, but removed the meters a year later after too many complaints.
