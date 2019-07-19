Manatee County leaders tackle animal welfare issues

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - On Thursday, animal advocates in Manatee County met to talk about animal welfare, and the county’s role in protecting those helpless creatures.
This came down following the nearly tragic story of Daisy, the dog that was abandoned in a dumpster by her owner. It’s been a little over a month since Daisy was thrown into that dumpster.
Members of the ABC 7 crew had the chance to meet with her on Thursday afternoon and learned that she has a new name, Liberty or Libby for short. Her new owner says there should be stricter laws when it comes to animal cruelty. “She’s happy, she’s healthy, she’s a loveable dog,” Patrick Mahoney, new owner of Liberty said.
Just over a month ago, Libby could have had a much different story after she was thrown away in a dumpster. She was found by two waste management workers.
Her new owner took her into his home with his other rescue pets. “Now that we have Libby with us, I don’t understand why someone would do it,” Mahoney said. “Just heartless, cold.”
Animal advocates with Manatee County touched on all aspects of animal welfare in the county on Thursday. Specifically, animal cruelty and cases just like Liberty’s. “Statistics have shown mid 80′s to 90 percent that anyone that has hurt an animal has already hurt an human being or will,” Lisa Chiror, an attorney said.
She’s worked on well over 100 animal cruelty cases in Manatee County between 2013 to 2017. “It is the obligation of the State Attorney’s Office to aggressively prosecute who hurts our animals intentionally,” Chiror said.
The Humane Society of Manatee County says all agencies geared towards helping animals in the county will continue to find ways to tackle the issue of animal cruelty. “The animal cruelty coalition meeting used to take place here but they haven’t met in recently but we are a part of that and will be a part of that and will be a part of that as we move forward to continue this discussion as we move forward,” Rick Yokum, executive director of the Humane Society of Manatee County said.
As for Liberty’s owner, he has his own idea on how the issue can be tackled. “I’m in favor of someone going on a registry for abused animals,"Mahoney said.
Liberty lives with two cats and her sister Daphaney who was also a rescue. Daphaney was found tied to a pole eight years ago. Animal advocates want to remind folks that animal cruelty is a felony crime.
