Manatee County Animal Services experiencing serious overcrowding

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County recently approved the construction of a new facility for animal services, but until that happens, the current facility is facing numerous challenges. The shelter finds itself with a serious overcrowding problem. It currently houses more than 160 dogs. The shelter announced Friday it is reducing adoption fees by half off. “These animals right now have one of the hardest points in their life. They crave that social interaction with people and also need a lot of patience,” said Manatee County Animal Services outreach specialist Hans Wohlgefahrt.