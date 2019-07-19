Manatee County Animal Services experiencing serious overcrowding

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County recently approved the construction of a new facility for animal services, but until that happens, the current facility is facing numerous challenges. The shelter finds itself with a serious overcrowding problem. It currently houses more than 160 dogs. The shelter announced Friday it is reducing adoption fees by half off. “These animals right now have one of the hardest points in their life. They crave that social interaction with people and also need a lot of patience,” said Manatee County Animal Services outreach specialist Hans Wohlgefahrt.
In addition to the issue with too many dogs, there is also an increase in kittens being taken into the shelter. Volunteer Debbie Monreal owns 6 cats of her own. "They come in, there’s such a need. There are so many animals, especially kittens. Its kitten season and odds are they are not going to make it,” explained Monreal.
And although Manatee County approved to build a new state of the art facility within the next three to five years, she says there is an immediate need for volunteers not only for dogs, but cats as well.
“I think the staff at animal services do a great job and we’re lucky to have them. They can’t do it all. The population is growing and there are so many animals on the street that need homes,” said Monreal.
All pets are spayed and neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped.
ABC-7 will also be at the Adopt-a-palooza event on Saturday, August 3rd from 11am - 4pm at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, where you can also shop around for your new best friend.
