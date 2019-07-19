Local group says mailed social security letters are legit

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Millions of Americans nationwide have been getting letters in the mail from the Social Security Administration about a cost-savings program.
A group in Sarasota County wants to let residents know that those letters are legitimate.
The organization called Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders, or SHINE said about 4,900 letters were mailed to people in Sarasota County.
"The information is based on the social security benefit these people receive. Based on that information, if it's below a certain benchmark, social security feels like they might be able to qualify for reduced pricing on Medicare prescriptions and in some cases other Medicare savings programs," said Ron Glondys who is a SHINE Volunteer Counselor.
If someone qualifies, it could reduce their monthly payments.
“It can cover in some cases the $135.570 for part B. It can help with co-pays and deductibles, it can help reduce costs on medications,” he added.
Glondys said if someone gets this letter in the mail, they would need to review their total monthly income before submitting an application.
For more information you can visit the Florida SHINE website or call 1-866-413-5447. You can also call the Medicare hotline at 1-800-MEDICARE.
