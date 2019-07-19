FWC increasing patrols to protect manatees

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The FWC is increasing patrols across the state to better protect manatee conservation and public safety.
The agency reported higher numbers of boat strikes on manatees so far this year. The FWC is strategically assigning officers to patrol certain areas based on boating activity and manatee data.
Paying attention to your surroundings while boating can keep people safe as well as manatees.
Make sure to abide by posted speed zone signs, wear polarized sunglasses to reduce glare on the surface of the water, and avoid boating over sea-grass beds and shallow areas.
