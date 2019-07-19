Florida Wildlife Commission trying to control invasive Pythons

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) officials are trying to figure out how to better control the Burmese Python population.
The problem is people are getting the invasive snakes as pets, and they are escaping or being released.
The FWC is now researching how to find the pythons and get more people to hunt them. The agency also wants to expand the amount of land open for hunting.
“Anyone that has an exotic pet, and they no longer want it, don’t release it," Eric Sutton, Executive Director of the FWC said. "You can call FWC.”
The FWC has ‘amnesty days’ where people who no longer want their exotic pet can give it to someone who can take care of it without getting trouble.
Pythons have been illegal to own in Florida since 2010.
