Florida city under boil advisory after expecting to be without water for 24 hours

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WWSB) - A boil advisory is in place even though the water is back on in Fort Lauderdale. This is after city officials warned residents to prepare to be without water for 24 hours.
Contractors hit a water main while working near the airport on Thursday. There is aerial footage that shows workers trying to repair the damage affecting businesses and homes.
Florida’s Division of Emergency Management is sending help and Gov. DeSantis sent more than 70,000 water bottles to Broward County to help.
“We had no idea what happened yesterday, that it turned out to be such a big deal," Taciana Faria, of Air Trade Aviation said. "We didn’t know it was going to have this large of an impact in the whole city.”
Water was supposed to come back on again at 7:00 a.m. on Friday morning, but we learned that a concrete patch temporarily fixed the problem.
So, residents can now flush toilets and boil water, but officials say the fix may not last all day today.
