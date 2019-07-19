Deputies searching for missing 75-year-old man last seen in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are searching for a missing 75-year-old man in Bradenton.
Robert Small was last seen at the Wells Fargo bank located at 1815 Lakewood Ranch Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. Deputies say that people around observed him and said he seemed disoriented and dehydrated.
Small recently moved to the area from Colorado and deputies say that he has been upset about living here.
Family members told law enforcement that he has been acting irrational for the past few days and is now possibly trying to return to Colorado.
His vehicle is a gold 2006 Toyota 4-Runner with a Florida tag.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
