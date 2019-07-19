CPR training now required for Florida school bus drivers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The state is now requiring all public school bus drivers to be CPR and First Aid certified.
Prior to this amendment, bus drivers and attendants were only required to have written instructions on how to care for special needs students.
The amendment now mandates that certified CPR and First Aid training be be required, in addition to written instructions for students with special needs.
Drivers have until November of 2020 to complete the training.
