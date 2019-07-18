Yes, It’s Real: Almost 5,000 seniors in Sarasota County receiving letters for cost-saving programs on their Medicare Coverage

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Are you or your parents receiving a letter inquiring about cost-saving programs on their medicare coverage? Well, you might want to respond.
The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida sent a release confirming that the letters are real. Almost 5,000 seniors in Sarasota County are reading letters from the Social Security Administration about programs that could help pay their health case expenses and they’re not responding!
According to AAASWFL, seniors who are receiving the letter are likely eligible for federal programs that can potentially cover the costs of prescriptions, copays, premiums and other Medicare expenses.
What are the benefits and who do they need to contact?
- The cost-saving programs referenced in the Social Security letters include Extra Help, a low-income subsidy program for Medicare Part D prescription benefits.
- Other Medicare Savings programs include the Qualified Medicare Beneficiary program (QMB) and the Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary program (SLMB).
- Individuals with a monthly income below $1,518.00 may be eligible for one or more of these programs, and couples with a monthly income below $2,058.00 may qualify.
To make an appointment with a SHINE counselor, call AAASWFL’s toll-free Elder Helpline at 1-866-413-5337. A list of counseling sites can also be found on the SHINE website: www.floridashine.org.
More information is available at www.aaaswfl.org or by calling the toll-free Helpline at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER).
