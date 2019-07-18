‘The waters became extremely rough after the severe evening thunderstorms,’ said man after overnight water rescue in Venice

Around 1:07 this morning, VFDRB was called to the waters off Longboat Key for a vessel in distress. The crews were able to find the 16-foot-Hobie Cat with boat owner 55-year-old Jay Connelly of Sarasota sitting on the capsized hull. According to the City of Venice’s Fire Department release, the vessel was located 5.8 miles from shore, between Longboat Key and Siesta Key beach.