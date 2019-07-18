‘The waters became extremely rough after the severe evening thunderstorms,’ said man after overnight water rescue in Venice

VENICE (WWSB) - An overnight rescue was a success after teamwork from the U.S. Coast Guard, Longboat’s Rescue Boat 9, and Venice Fire Department’s Rescue Boat 51.
Around 1:07 this morning, VFDRB was called to the waters off Longboat Key for a vessel in distress. The crews were able to find the 16-foot-Hobie Cat with boat owner 55-year-old Jay Connelly of Sarasota sitting on the capsized hull. According to the City of Venice’s Fire Department release, the vessel was located 5.8 miles from shore, between Longboat Key and Siesta Key beach.
After Connelly was rescued he was medically treated on Venice’s boat. “The waters became extremely rough after the severe evening thunderstorms," Connelly said.
The vessel was towed to shore and no other accidents were reported, according to the release.
