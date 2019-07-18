Venice Regional Bayfront Health lays off employees, reports say

(WWSB) - A Venice hospital is reporting layoffs as a result of the Florida legislature doing away with the state’s certificate of need law.
The law is used to require hospitals to prove there was a “need” in the community for a new facility before one could be built.
Currently that that is no longer a requirement, but hospitals have to be more competitive. Venice Regional Bayfront Health reports that only 2 percent of its workforce of 875 employees are being impacted.
