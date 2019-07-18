Venice Regional Bayfront Health lays off employees, reports say

By ABC7 Staff | July 18, 2019 at 8:17 AM EDT - Updated July 18 at 8:18 AM

(WWSB) - A Venice hospital is reporting layoffs as a result of the Florida legislature doing away with the state’s certificate of need law.

The law is used to require hospitals to prove there was a “need” in the community for a new facility before one could be built.

Currently that that is no longer a requirement, but hospitals have to be more competitive. Venice Regional Bayfront Health reports that only 2 percent of its workforce of 875 employees are being impacted.

