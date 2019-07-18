Typical P.M. summer storms continue through the weekend then changes Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With a nice southeast wind to start the day on Thursday we will see mostly sunny skies to start the day. Once again a sea breeze will kick in and bring a good chance for late day storms, some of which could be strong to severe.
This typical summer pattern will stick around through Saturday as high pressure stays anchored off the coast of Georgia and Florida. Sunday will be a bit of a transition day. We will see a trough of low pressure start to develop over the S.E. US and change things up as we start the work week. High pressure gets bumped to our south and winds will switch around to the SW through the day.
This will bring a chance for a few coastal storms in the morning and then storms will push inland during the afternoon and evening. These storms will then move toward the E. coast later in the evening.
Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90′s and a heat index around 100 during the 2 to 4 p.m. hours. The rain chance will be at 50% for those late day storms through Saturday.
The morning will be quite nice with lows in the mid to upper 70′s. Highs through the weekend will be close to seasonal average which is 90 degrees.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.