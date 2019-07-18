Tony Salad recipe from Cha Cha Coconuts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here is Wednesday’s recipe from Cha Cha Coconuts of their Tony Salad!
Ingredients:
3.5 ounces romaine lettuce
3.5 ounces iceberg lettuce
2 ounces tomatoes, diced
2 ounces celery, diced
2 ounces cucumber, diced
2 ounces red onion, julienne cut
2 ounces black olives
2 ounces green olives
2 ounces Swiss cheese, julienne cut
2 ounces smoked ham, julienne cut
Tablespoon Romano cheese
3 ounces vinaigrette dressing of choice
2 saltine crackers
Steps of what to do with the ingredients:
Cut lettuce into pieces that are 1.5 inches square. In a bowl, add to the lettuce diced tomatoes, celery, cucumber, onion, olices, cheesee and ham. Add dressing and toss. Sprinkle with Romano cheese and serve with crackers.
