Service restored in Bird Bay area after water spill that occurred on Thursday

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Service has been restored in Venice after a reclaimed water spill took place on Thursday afternoon.
Around noon, the City of Venice had a spill of highly disinfected reclaimed water in the Bird Bay area.
City officials say the spill was caused by an air release valve on the reclaimed main that broke due to old age. The spill was approximately 1,500 gallons.
A City Utilities crew quickly arrived and was able to recover 500 gallons from the storm drain and road with a vac truck.
Most of the other water was absorbed into the ground and the break has been plugged and brought back under control.
