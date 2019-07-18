Sarasota man worked as engineer on Apollo 11 Mission

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been 50 years since the spaceflight that first landed humans on the moon and a local man was part of bringing about the Apollo 11 mission.
Sarasota’s Alan Kronenwetter was an Avionics Control Engineer for NASA between 1967 and 1969.
He was one of 400,000 engineers, scientists and technicians that worked on the Apollo project worldwide.
He was a lead engineer in developing the control system used to train the commanders, including Neil Armstrong, to land on the moon.
He then went on to work at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston to provide technical support during the training missions.
