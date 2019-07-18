Manasota Youth Soccer League pushing hard to play again on their home field in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The soccer fields at Blackstone Park in Palmetto have been closed for repairs and renovations since April. For the more than 350 players, ages 4-17 with the Manasota Youth Soccer League, they have been playing away from their home at Lincoln Park. This has frustrated coaches, players and parents, especially since Manatee County says these soccer fields won’t be ready until September, weeks after the beginning of their season.
“It should’ve been handled a lot better, this is not the first year we’ve been complaining about this, for 15 years and it falls on deaf ears,” said Micky Sedillo, President of the Manasota Youth Soccer League.
Sedillo says all this should’ve been worked out during their offseason. He says the fields are currently in bad shape. Manatee County tells us they resod the fields in all their parks every June and July when there isn’t any action happening. They say the Blackstone soccer fields are taking longer to reopen because a new concession stand and bathrooms are being built, all paid for by the half-cent sales tax voters passed.
“They needed to restrict access entirely to that area for safety reasons, so that athletic equipment wouldn’t keep bouncing into the construction zone," said Nick Azzara, Spokesperson for Manatee County. "So for that reason the fields were locked.”
16-year-old Luciano Calvillo is one of the star players with the Manasota Youth Soccer League. He says he wishes that the county would have the fields and renovations finished by the beginning of their season which starts in August.
“If we can do anything to get our fields ready for the season, then that’s what we’re going to do,” said Calvillo.
Manasota Youth Soccer officials say they will be meeting with the mayor of Palmetto as well as county officials this Friday to talk all about this.
